Bruce Springsteen fans will be able to request refunds after Philly shows postponed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen fans will have options when "The Boss" announces when he will make up his postponed Philadelphia shows.
Springsteen and the E Street Band were set to perform two nights at Citizens Bank Park last week, but they were postponed because of an illness.
According to the Phillies, fans will be able to request a refund once the new dates are announced.
However, if you bought tickets through a secondary market site like StubHub or SeatGeek, you will have to go through them for a possible refund.