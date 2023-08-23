WATCH LIVE

Bruce Springsteen fans will be able to request refunds after Philly shows postponed

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 10:40PM
Springsteen fans can request refunds after postponed shows in Philly
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen fans will have options when "The Boss" announces when he will make up his postponed Philadelphia shows.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were set to perform two nights at Citizens Bank Park last week, but they were postponed because of an illness.

SEE ALSO: Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia shows due to illness

According to the Phillies, fans will be able to request a refund once the new dates are announced.

However, if you bought tickets through a secondary market site like StubHub or SeatGeek, you will have to go through them for a possible refund.

