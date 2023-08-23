Bruce Springsteen fans will be able to request refunds after Philly shows postponed

Bruce Springsteen fans will have options when "The Boss" announces when he will make up his postponed Philadelphia shows.

According to the Phillies, fans will be able to request a refund once the new dates are announced.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bruce Springsteen fans will have options when "The Boss" announces when he will make up his postponed Philadelphia shows.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were set to perform two nights at Citizens Bank Park last week, but they were postponed because of an illness.

SEE ALSO: Bruce Springsteen postpones 2 Philadelphia shows due to illness

According to the Phillies, fans will be able to request a refund once the new dates are announced.

However, if you bought tickets through a secondary market site like StubHub or SeatGeek, you will have to go through them for a possible refund.