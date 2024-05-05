WATCH LIVE

Man in critical condition after shooting at North Philly restaurant

When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 1:41PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting inside a restaurant in North Philadelphia, that left a man in critical condition.

It happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of North Broad Street, inside The Crab Du Jour.

When police arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it seems the shooting stemmed from an argument.

Authorities say the shooting was all caught on video, but no arrest has been made at this time.

