Unique bubble experience immerses guests in dream-like worlds

ByJose Mayorquin Localish logo
Tuesday, July 25, 2023 7:24PM
Bubble World transports guests to alternate, dream-like worlds where bubbles reign.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- Making its US debut in Los Angeles, Bubble World immerses guests in surreal and colorful bubble experiences designed to stimulate the senses.

"This experience was crafted in Belgium and showcased for the first time in Milan, Italy," said Marcos Bassols, a scenographer and creative director of Bubble World. "Every room is immersive and you have a setting which is overwhelming you."

Guests move between 13 uniquely themed rooms including an enormous bubble bath ball pit, hot air balloon simulator, undersea LED room, an infinity experience, and a virtual reality bubble flight journey.

More information at: https://bubbleworldexperience.com/los-angeles/

