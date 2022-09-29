Suspects attack and tie up Bucks County comic book store owner, steal merchandise

Police say the males beat the store owner, tied him up and held a knife to his face threatening to kill him.

FEASTERVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Police are searching for two males who attacked and robbed a comic book store owner in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

It happened at the Comic Collection store located at 83 Bustleton Pike in Feasterville around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sep. 18.

According to the Lower Southampton Township Police Department, the males entered the store and asked the owner to help them get items from a high shelf.

When the owner went up on a ladder, police say one of the suspects violently knocked him off and the owner fell to the ground.

Police say the males then beat the store owner, tied him up and held a knife to his face threatening to kill him if he did not cooperate.

The suspects then pulled out two large duffel bags from a backpack and began filling them with a laptop, the owner's keys, cash, comic books, Pokemon cards, action figures and other merchandise from the store.

According to police, the males emptied the owner's wallet, leaving his credit cards behind.

Police say the store owner suffered numerous contusions and lacerations, as well as broken ribs.

Responding officers arrived on the scene as the suspects fled.

Police say the males left their duffel bags in nearby woods as they were being pursued.

One of the suspects removed a hoodie and beanie he was wearing as he was trying to evade police. Authorities released a photo of him wearing a Rolling Rock t-shirt he had on underneath the hoodie.

The second suspect was wearing a red Deadpool t-shirt. Police say the shirt was recovered by officers.

"All the collected evidence will be submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Crime Lab for forensic analysis," police say.

Anyone with information about this crime or recognize the suspects should contact Detective Dan DiLello at 215-357-1235 extension 408 or email rdilello@lstwp.org.