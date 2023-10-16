WATCH LIVE

Evacuation recommended for some Doylestown residents after propane truck overturns

Monday, October 16, 2023 3:53PM
DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some residents in Doylestown, Bucks County were advised to evacuate their homes Monday morning after a propane truck overturned.

According to police, residents near Ferry Road and Old Iron Hill Road are advised to evacuate as of 10:51 a.m.

Police said the evacuation radius is 2,000 feet from the crash.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the overturned truck off the side of the two-lane road. One person from inside the truck was taken to an area hospital.

"Your safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your cooperation in this emergency. Please share this information with your neighbors, friends, and family in the affected area," police said in a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

It was not yet clear when the evacuation order would be lifted.

