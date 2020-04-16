Bucks County reopening parks on Monday, other Pa. counties' remain closed

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County officials will reopen parks after they were closed weeks ago to manage the spread of the coronavirus.Commissioner Bob Harvie said officials have decided to open the parks on Monday, but visitors should maintain social distancing."We're reminding you to remain smart when using parks," Harvie said.Park rangers will present to enforce that people are practicing the social distancing and not congregating in large groups, Harvie said.The Bucks County commissioner said parks closed on March 24 to protect residents and employees."The more people we have at the parks, the more county employees we'd have to have there, as well," Harvie said.Harvie stressed cases in the county may have hit a plateau, but, if this was a sporting event, Bucks County is only in halftime. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday, Bucks County has reported 1,407 positive cases of the coronavirus. There have been 56 deaths in the county.State parks remain open amid Governor Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, however facilities including restrooms and visitor centers at those parks are closed.The status of parks in southeastern Pennsylvania varies by county.In Chester County, the all parks are closed: Exton Park, Hibernia, Black Rock Sanctuary, Nottingham, Springton Manor Farm, Warwick and Wolf's Hollow.However, Chester County Regional Trails (Chester Valley Trail, Schuylkill River Trail and Struble Trail) are open, but with no staff or amenities.In Delaware County, parks and trails are open.In Montgomery County, all parks remain closed to the public. Trails remain open.In Philadelphia, parks and trails are open, while playgrounds and athletic courts are closed.