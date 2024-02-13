Tuesday's special election in Bucks County will either strengthen Democrats' hold or return the chamber to a deadlock.

Special election in Bucks County to determine control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A special election that is set to take place in Bucks County on Tuesday will determine the balance of power in Harrisburg.

A vacant seat in Pennsylvania's 140th House District is up for grabs.

Voters can choose between Democrat Jim Prokopiak and Republican Candace Cabanas to replace former Democratic State Representative John Galloway.

He was elected to judgeship last year.

There are now two vacancies in the chamber, and Democrats hold a 101-100 lead.

The second vacancy was created with the resignation of a Republican lawmaker, which has put the balance of power back to Democrats.

Rep. Joe Adams, R-Pike, resigned on Friday, saying previously that medical news had changed his focus.

"It has been an honor to serve you, the citizens of Pike and Wayne counties, in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives," he said in a prepared statement. "Taking care of my family, understandably, must now be my priority. I will continue to work locally to help our community, its organizations, businesses, and people."

Tuesday's special election in Bucks County, for a seat that has historically favored Democrats, will now either strengthen Democrats' hold or return the chamber to a deadlock until the election for Adams' seat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.