Special election for Newark mayor Tuesday

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- The city of Newark, Delaware, will hold a special election for its next mayor Tuesday.

Four candidates are vying for the position.

The winner of Tuesday's election will complete the term left by former Mayor Stu Markham.

Markham resigned back in October for an unspecified reason.

The remainder of the vacated term ends in April of next year.