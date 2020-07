Jenna Grasley

PHILADELPHIA -- Officials were on the scene of a building collapse in South Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon.According to authorities, two vacant homes that were under construction collapsed in the 700 block of Mercy Street at about 12:10 p.m.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a building that was reduced to a pile of rubble.A crushed car could be seen under the rubble.Authorities said all of the workers were able to get out of the building safely.