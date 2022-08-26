Frito hotdogs, peanut butter burgers make up the truly unique menu at BurgerTime

Burger Time speacilizes in outside-the-box creations with 10 specialty burgers and hot dogs with toppings like Doritos, potato chips and Dane's signature 10k sauce.

AUDUBON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Peanut butter and Frito hot dog? Just "trust the process," says Burger Time chef and owner Dane DeMarco.

The new spot in Audubon, N.J., specializes in outside-the-box creations with 10 specialty burgers; with toppings like Doritos, potato chips and Dane's signature 10k sauce.

She uses quarter-pound hot dogs and the same "fun-in-the-bun" pairings for her 10 signature dogs.

The throwback menu inspired the throwback vibe inside the restaurant meant to feel like a local hangout for the neighborhood.

Inside you'll find the Burger Time video game that inspired the space. Along with the vintage feel, you can order smothered tater tots, fried krimpets and Oreos and milkshakes and floats with sodas reminiscent of the malt shops of the past.

Dane is a recent alum of Iron Chef Jose Garces' Chef in Residency Program run through Volver at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

There, Dane had the opportunity to learn from a culinary legend in Philadelphia and find a supportive environment for the types of quirky dishes planned for the restaurant.

BurgerTime | Facebook | Instagram

123 West Merchant Street, Audubon, NJ 08106

856-323-8389