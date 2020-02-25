Police search for man wanted in Collingswood, New Jersey home break-ins

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Collingswood, Camden County are looking to identify a man they believe is connected to two home burglaries.

Officers released two photos of the suspect on Tuesday but said both of the crimes took place Saturday.

In one of them, a homeowner caught the man in the act, but he got away.



Investigators don't yet know if this is the same person wanted for Sunday's home invasion that left two people hurt. That house was later set on fire.

Police say extra patrols will be in the neighborhood.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to contact Collingswood police.
