Burlington County officials call on residents to destroy spotted lanternfly eggs

And they're looking for a few good volunteers.
All it takes is a plastic zipper bag, some alcohol or hand sanitizer and a scraper to go after their egg masses.
"Beat the Bug" volunteers are provided with everything they need.
Nearly two dozen residents have already enlisted in this seek-and-destroy mission.
But they need more people and the time is now.
They say if they can get to the invasive pests' eggs before they hatch, they can save trees and plant crops come spring.
