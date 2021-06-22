Business

Business owners look to recover during Burlington County Restaurant Week

By
Businesses look to recover during Burlington County Restaurant Week

BORDENTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Restaurant Week is in full swing throughout Burlington County, New Jersey.

Nearly 40 restaurants are participating, including Marcello's Coal Fired Pizza in Bordentown.

Both owners and diners say it's coming at a critical time after many businesses lost a great deal during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's really good. It's what everybody needs right now, especially the local small-town businesses," said Donna Synder.

Synder joined a friend for lunch at Marcello's, and chefs there are excited to showcase their infamous pizzas and much more.

"We're super excited about restaurant week. It means a lot of people coming in and out that haven't been here before, so we're looking to tell everybody about the small businesses," said general manager Marcie Vaneekhoven.

Marcello's is offering free cannoli for restaurant week, and managers say the timing is perfect.

"This is a really great time because we're going into the summer season, which is extraordinarily busy. We're looking to explode," Vaneekhoven said.

In addition, restaurants like Marcello's hope to attract new staff during a nationwide staffing shortage.

Marcello's has been around for 18 years, and its staff hopes to celebrate more years and restaurant weeks.

