BUSINESS

Closed Captioning Concerns for 6abc/WPVI-TV

IMMEDIATE CONTACT INFORMATION

PHONE: 215-871-1228 - Telephone number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.

FAX: 215-581-5758 - Fax number for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.

EMAIL: WPVI-TV.ClosedCaptioning@abc.com - Email address for purposes of receiving and responding immediately to any closed captioning concerns.


WRITTEN COMPLAINT CONTACT INFORMATION

Anika Hawkins
Director, Community Affairs
WPVI-TV/6abc
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, Pa 19131
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessabout 6abc
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Amazon mum on reports it will split new headquarters
Men's hair salon Dapr Grooming Parlour debuts in Rittenhouse
Lowe's is closing 51 stores, including one in central Pa.
Amazon increases minimum wage for workers in the US
More Business
Top Stories
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
'Day care fight club' teachers now facing charges
Reward offered in 1993 cold case in Lansdale
Search for auto theft suspects in Spring Garden
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Show More
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
More News