BUSINESS

FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D

EMBED </>More Videos

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded their recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has expanded a recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make your pet sick.

A voluntary recall was first issued by Sunshine Mills, Inc., brands for Evolve Puppy, Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy and Triumph Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The expanded list of dry dog food product adds:

- Nutrisca: Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- Natural Life Pet Products: Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- ANF, Inc.: ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- Lidi (Orlando brand): Orlando Grain Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

- Kroger: Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- ELM Pet Foods, Inc.: ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- Ahold Delhaize: Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food, Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food

Click here for UPC codes, lot numbers and best by dates for all recalled dog food.

Too much vitamin D can cause kidney failure in dogs. Dogs that eat too much vitamin D could show symptoms of vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessrecallFDAdogconsumeru.s. & world
BUSINESS
Campbell Soup adding 2 board members after investor fight
Here are Philadelphia's top 6 spots to get your ink on
Here are East Passyunk's 3 newest businesses to open
Amazon glitch exposes customer user names, email addresses
More Business
Top Stories
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Roosevelt Blvd. Extension, 2 rescued
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
Wentz tosses for 2 TDs, leads Eagles over Redskins 28-13
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Philly officer shot in line of duty: "I was extremely lucky"
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Show More
USPS suspends regular delivery Wednesday for Day of Mourning
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
AccuWeather: Brisk and Colder Today, Staying Colder Into The Weekend
Action News Morning Update
Minivan with bullet holes crashes in North Philly, driver flees
More News