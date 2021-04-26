covid-19

Gov. Murphy boosts indoor capacity limits for proms, weddings, other events in New Jersey

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that more people can now attend indoor events in New Jersey, including proms, weddings and performances.

Effective May 10, indoor room capacities for the following will increase to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals:

- Private Catered Events - including Weddings and School Proms
- Political Events
- Funerals
- Memorial Services
- Performances



This is an increase from the current 35% and 150 person limitation. Murphy said the two-week delay is aimed at giving schools and businesses time to plan.

Dance floors will be allowed to open at private catered events with masking and social distancing requirements in place, Murphy said.

Dance floors at bars and other businesses such as nightclubs must remain closed.

Also effective May 10, the general outdoor gathering limit will increase to 500 individuals, Murphy said.




Outdoor capacity for large venues - those with 1,000 or more fixed seats - will increase to 50%, Murphy said. However there must be six feet of distance between seated groups.

Outdoor carnivals and fairs will also be permitted to operate at 50% capacity, aligned with other amusement businesses.

New Jersey new coronavirus cases over the last two weeks have fallen by 25%. Hospitalizations have been below 2,000 for five days, falling below a high-point of more than 2,000 earlier this month, Murphy said.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
