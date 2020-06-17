Business

Horse racing returns to Delaware Park

STANTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Horse racing returns to Delaware Wednesday and fans are welcome to attend.

The first post time at Delaware Park in Stanton is 1:15 p.m.

The park says enhanced safety protocols will be in place and social distancing will be enforced.

Total attendance will be limited to 3,000 people, including the track and the clubhouse.

Visitors must wear a mask and go through a minor health screening process, including a temperature check and a screening questionnaire.

Attendees who are flagged by the temperature reading or the health screening questions will be prohibited from entering.

All patrons who enter the clubhouse must wear a face mask; bandanas are not acceptable. Facemasks must be worn at all times while in the clubhouse, except when eating. Face masks are strongly encouraged on the outside property.

Patrons will not be allowed to congregate in any areas, except those patrons from the same household.

Hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the Clubhouse and outdoor seating areas.

Delaware Park is the first race track in the Mid Atlantic to reopen to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.
