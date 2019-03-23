MillerCoors files lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch over Super Bowl ads

Some of the world's biggest beer brands will be battling it out in the courtroom.MillerCoors has filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch over their Super Bowl ads.The commercials state that Bud Light isn't brewed with corn syrup.Anheuser-Busch spent as much as $30 million on the campaign, which MillerCoors calls "misleading".It accused its rival of trying to "frighten" consumers, and says it's "not ashamed" to use corn syrup during the fermentation process, none of which remains in the final product.-----