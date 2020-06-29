Philadelphia woman's mobile nail salon business soars during pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Entrepreneur Keesha Brown stays on the move - literally.Brown bought a school bus in February and turned the inside into a beautifully decorated nail salon. But then the pandemic hit."Business for Last Minute Nails has skyrocketed, the whole Philadelphia area seems to think I can service (all of) Philadelphia," Brown said.She decided it wasn't going to slow her down and continued with Last Minute Nails despite the governor's restrictions."I think it's great. I haven't been able to get my nails done in four months. I was excited she would come," said Shannon Risco.With social distancing a priority, it's a win for customers."I do feel like this is safer because they're not around a lot of customers, they're only around their family members or themselves," Brown said."I'm at my house and she has all the sanitary stuff that we need," Risco said.Lately, Last Minute Nails has really taken off. Brown says both COVID-19 and the push to support black-owned businesses has really given her a major boost."Two customers have posted me on social media and it went, I had 1000 calls in two days. I went from 1,100 followers on Instagram 5,100 followers, and then people have been scheduling for further out thinking their appointment is now for June but it was actually for July," Brown.Even facing competition with nail salons reopening, Brown said she feels like Last Minute Nails has already made its mark. Shes able to do private parties and says COVID-19 has completely changed her game.