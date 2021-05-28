New ABC show 'Free Enterprise' helps formerly incarcerated people become entrepreneurs

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10585810" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This conversation is for anyone who wants to start a business. The ABC show, Free Enterprise, focuses on entrepreneurship specifically for people who were once incarcerated and ar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For citizens returning home from prison, finding employment is a major challenge as employers may have reservations about their backgrounds.ABC's new show "Free Enterprise" is taking a hands-on approach to help those who were in the judicial system create their own jobs by becoming entrepreneurs.Brian Hamilton is the host and star of the show. The philanthropist and entrepreneur has been advocating for incarcerated individuals for over two decades.The show follows the journeys of people who have done their time, returned home and are now getting professional tools to start a business.Claudia Shivers and David Lusick were both released from prison in 2020. They signed up for Hamilton's free eight-week course called "From Inmates to Entrepreneurs."Now, Lusick, of Bucks County, is starting up a paralegal business and Shivers owns a coffee roasting company.The free eight-week course on starting a business is available to anyone."Free Enterprise" airs on 6abc Saturday at 12:30 p.m.