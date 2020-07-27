'Christmas in July': Philly's pop-up bar Tinsel keeping customers cool during heat wave

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On a hot summer day in Philadelphia, it doesn't hurt to have cool thoughts. At Tinsel in Center City, employees and customers are channeling "Christmas in July" to beat the heat."Of course as soon as you hear a little Mariah Carey, a little 'All I Want for Christmas,' it's nice, it's a good day today," said manager Ronald St. Gerard.If the decor doesn't already give it away, this Philadelphia bar is known for spreading that Christmas cheer. Cheer, that in this time of pandemic, many argue shouldn't be in short supply."I just feel at home here," said one passerby identifying himself as "Santa."If you're not in the holiday spirit, there's always a cool down option at LOVE Park."Having fun with my kids, bringing them out here to get wet and everything else," said Omar Alexander, from Mount Airy.There were plenty of families splish splashin' by the fountains. For many, hot or not, this time outside beats being inside."No, no inside too much heat you gotta enjoy it," said Rebecca Besroches from Northeast Philadelphia.Near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, some were living out their "Rocky" dreams by conquering the famed steps."We want the full Philly experience," said Brittany Felice from Staten Island.The secret is lots and lots of water, among other Philadelphia treats."Cheesesteaks, sandwiches, we got refreshing beverages," added Felix Laureano.Tinsel, located at 116 S. 12th Street, will be open until Labor Day from Monday to Thursday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.