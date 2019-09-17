Doylestown restaurant turns over profits to support local students

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eggs served to order. Bacon sizzling on the stove. But, Cafe with Soul at 800 North Easton Road in Doylestown isn't your average eatery."It's way more than eggs," exclaimed General Manager Bethanne Reid.Reid has a background in acting and singing and she has been in the restaurant industry for forty years.Recently Joel Zazyczny of Buckingham approached her with an idea.Zazyczny wanted to create a restaurant that will pay its staff and give the proceeds to students in the Central Bucks School district.Zazyczny himself doesn't get a dime."I thought he was insane because I'd never heard of it, first of all. I know about not-for-profits but never a restaurant," Reid explained.Zazyczny admitted, at first, he didn't know much about restaurants, but he does know business.Zazyczny, who grew up in Port Richmond, was an executive in the chemicals industry for three decades.When he retired, he turned his eye to philanthropic projects.His three children were educated in the Central Bucks School District, and he wants to give back, specifically to science, technology, engineering, math and to music."Writing music, believe it or not, there's a lot of science and mathematics behind it. People don't give that much credit. I think marrying the two will allow us to help Central bucks to achieve goals of the future generation," Zazyczny said.The goal is to generate at least $100,000 a year for the district.Already, Cafe with Soul is set to sponsor a school concert. They would also like to help provide instruments for students who cannot afford them.Soon students will be invited to perform at the restaurant.Reid emphasized, "It's the most important thing we can do for our children. Music is math. Music is science, and it's the soul."The restaurant already has regulars.One group has followed Reid to different restaurants over the years, and they are happy to support this one.John Stover of Furlong told 6abc, "Too many places are in for the almighty dollar. This place wants to give back to the community. I think that's a great thing."