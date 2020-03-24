ShopRite in Glenolden taking precautions after worker tests positive for COVID-19

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5971819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Here's how you can prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, via AccuWeather.

GLENOLDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- ShopRite confirms that one of its associates in Glenolden, Pennsylvania has contracted the coronavirus.Following CDC guidelines, that employee is no longer at the store and is taking other measures to ensure everyone's safety.The ShopRite located on McDade Boulevard would not give specific information on the worker but did confirm the associate last worked on March 17.In a statement, the company says workers who came into contact with the associate will self-quarantine for 14 days.ShopRite also says they implemented their own enhanced deep cleaning process, including sanitizing all workspaces used by the associate and common areas.Some shoppers we spoke with were not even aware of what happened."Oh my God, No! That's bad, that's too close to home," said Nina Ross of Sharon Hill."This is crazy, I didn't even know," said Markel Lewis-Anderson."Actually, I was a little shook, a little shook up, I had to find out through Facebook, like they didn't post anything or anything like that," said Joe Dillon.With the virus continuing to spread, it is not unusual to find some people a little paranoid about being out in public but doing so out of necessity."Trying to stay away from people, stay healthy, it's scary," said Jean Paul Clouthier of Lansdowne,"It's a little rough, you gotta kind of finesse and make move," noted Gerome Mikell of West Philadelphia.Some are really concerned about how long this is going to last because without work, like this hairdresser, they're not getting paid."No income. It's scary, I don't know how long I can last. I gotta keep it in God's hands, that's all I can do," said Jackie Grimes of Folcroft.Meanwhile, ShopRite says it will remain open and continue to follow all necessary guidelines as recommended by the CDC.