Which Pennsylvania county has received the most business exemptions from closure?

Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development finally released the list of over 6,000 businesses that had received an exemption from closure since the state's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses on March 19.Using the U.S. Census Bureau's County Business Patterns (CBP) data, 6abc Action News Data Journalism team computed the share of businesses that had received a waiver for each county.According to our analysis, Cameron County had the largest share of businesses granted a waiver, where 13 percent of all 112 businesses received an exemption. Most recipients of the county, known for its steel processing industry, were metal manufacturers.On the contrary, in Philadelphia County, fewer than one percent of businesses were granted a waiver.