data journalism

Which Pennsylvania county has received the most business exemptions from closure?

By Yun Choi
Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Last Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development finally released the list of over 6,000 businesses that had received an exemption from closure since the state's order to close all non-life-sustaining businesses on March 19.

Using the U.S. Census Bureau's County Business Patterns (CBP) data, 6abc Action News Data Journalism team computed the share of businesses that had received a waiver for each county.



According to our analysis, Cameron County had the largest share of businesses granted a waiver, where 13 percent of all 112 businesses received an exemption. Most recipients of the county, known for its steel processing industry, were metal manufacturers.

On the contrary, in Philadelphia County, fewer than one percent of businesses were granted a waiver.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdata journalismpennsylvania news
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Which state saw the most COVID-19 cases among meat-processing workers?
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother's Day?
Philly Artist Census Report Shows COVID-19 Challenges for Local Artists
Philly Artist Census Report Shows COVID-19 Challenges for Local Artists
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf: 'Cowardly' counties 'choosing to desert' virus fight
Gov. Murphy: NJ expected to have dates for start of reopening process soon
Rite Aid expands testing to include asymptomatic patients
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
Cash assistance program for Philly residents begins taking applications
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon here tonight
Show More
Making the most of your money as pandemic shutdowns continue
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Spotty Showers Today
Princeton has 1st black valedictorian in university's 274-year history
Fmr. Philadelphia mayor calls for city apology in MOVE bombing
Bucks Co. officials press Wolf's office to move up reopening date
More TOP STORIES News