Are prisoner escapes on the rise in Pennsylvania? Here's what we know

Action News covered at least seven escapes in 2023 in Pennsylvania, a majority of them in the Philadelphia region.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the search for 17-year-old murder suspect Shane Pryor continues in Philadelphia, many are asking why there seem to be so many prison escapes in recent months.

"If you're seeing an increase in the number of murder suspects that have escaped, that is probably one indicator that escapes are probably going up," said Bryce Peterson, a researcher with the Center of Naval Analyses (CNA), who focuses on correctional issues.

Data compiled by Action News shows a drop in escapes and attempts from 2015-2022.

In 2022, there were no reported prison escapes. However, Peterson believes the real number is probably much higher because many aren't reported and there is no uniformity in reporting.

"Believe it or not, sometimes agencies, when an inmate escape happens during transport, they don't call it an escape," he said.

Peterson said in most cases, high profile escapees - like murderers - are captured quickly.

Pryor was in custody for a 2020 murder. He escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand at the center.

New video released Thursday shows Pryor moments after he escaped from the parking lot in University City.

At about 11:55 a.m., he was seen on surveillance video in the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building, which is located across the street from the main hospital, according to U.S. Marshals. Pryor asked an employee to use a phone and, after being denied, he left.

By 12:29 p.m., investigators believe Pryor obtained a ride out of University City.

Police are calling Pryor dangerous and urge the public to dial 911 if they spot him.