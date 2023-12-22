Philadelphia reaches 400 homicides this year

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia recorded its 400th homicide of the year this week.

Police say a 58-year-old man was the 400th murder victim this year. He was shot in the chest on the 1700 block of Wharton Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the city's Point Breeze section.

Earlier in that evening, a man was gunned down in a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue around 6 p.m.

Then an hour later, a man in his 20s was killed on the 7300 block of Chelwynde Avenue.

People in the city say they are fed up with the gun violence.

"I'm absolutely devastated. I think it's terrible that people are just running around taking people's lives," said Saeedah Daigre of West Philadelphia.

According to our 6abc Data Journalism Team, the top two districts with homicides so far this year are the 22nd District, which includes Strawberry Mansion with 46 homicides. The other is the 25th District, which includes Kensington with 41 homicides.

The homicide rate is down 20 percent from 502 homicides this time last year, according to Philadelphia police statistics, which provides some hope for Philadelphians.

"We have to look towards our leaders who are trying to deter crime," said Robert Brown, of North Philadelphia.

On Thursday, city leaders, including Kevin Bethel, Philadelphia's incoming police commissioner, unveiled a blueprint to continue that downward trend, working together with the community.

"The power of policing comes from the community, and if the community raises their voice and tells us what they want, it's our responsibility to do it," said Bethel.

Community leaders say they also have plans in place.

"Providing new options, more opportunities for families in Philadelphia, a safe space, resources, jobs literacy classes, anything that's going to help curb this epidemic on gun violence," said Dawan Williams, the vice president of Restorative Justice for the Nomo Foundation.

The homicides from Wednesday night are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

