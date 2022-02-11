carjacking

Vehicle stolen during carjacking at SEPTA station involved in Bustleton crash: Police

Police say the Toyota Highlander involved was stolen from the Forest Hills SEPTA station Thursday morning.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a car stolen during a carjacking was involved in a Friday morning crash in the city's Bustleton section.

According to police, the crash happened at the intersection of Grant Avenue and Evans Street.

Police say the Toyota Highlander involved was stolen from the Forest Hills SEPTA station Thursday morning.

A man waiting on the platform was held at gunpoint and forced to turn his keys over, police said.

Views from Chopper 6 on Friday showed one person being handcuffed and taken into custody at the scene.

There was no word on any injuries.
