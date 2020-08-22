21-year-old man shot in leg in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of West Butler Street in North Philadelphia.

Police said the victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Bullets also hit several parked cars leaving behind damage.

Police are continuing to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiashooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed, search for hit-and-run driver in Cobbs Creek
1 killed, 1 critical in Burlington County crash
Man riding stolen dirt bike in grave condition after crash: Police
PIAA OKs fall sports for Pennsylvania schools
Man shot in Delaware hotel parking lot
AccuWeather: Warm And Humid
Father walking dog with his kids among 5 killed in Philly
Show More
Tropical Storm Laura poses possible hurricane threat to US
Flyers head into 2nd round of East playoffs with Game 6 win
NJ schools with old ventilation systems struggle to meet reopening requirements
Delaware school opening "schoolhouse" for children of teachers, staff
Rowan University welcomes students back to dorms
More TOP STORIES News