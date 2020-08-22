PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the suspect who opened fire on a 21-year-old man early Saturday morning.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of West Butler Street in North Philadelphia.
Police said the victim was shot in the leg. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.
Bullets also hit several parked cars leaving behind damage.
Police are continuing to investigate.
21-year-old man shot in leg in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News