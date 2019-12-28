Cab driver shot during attempted robbery in Mantua section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cab driver is in critical condition after he was shot during an attempted robbery in the Mantua section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of 37th Street.Police say the 53-year-old victim was shot in the stomach while the car was parked.The cab driver then drove a few blocks before hitting a parking sign at the intersection of 37th and Spring Garden streets.The driver was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His name has not been released.The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.