Caiman found in FDR Park in Philadelphia euthanized by officials

The caiman that was found in FDR Park last week has been euthanized by officials.

The three-foot-long reptile was believed to be someone's pet that was set loose.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An exotic reptile found roaming in Philadelphia's FDR Park has been euthanized by officials.

The caiman was found on March 6 by a local fisherman. The Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT) later took the animal, which is when experts discovered it was a caiman, not an alligator.

"This is somebody's pet. Somebody ordered this maybe online, it grew to be a lot bigger than they thought it would be, or there are a lot of myths out there, which are if you feed them less they will stay small, which is literally starving an animal," the executive director of ACCT Philly, Sarah Barnett, formerly told 6abc.

Sadly, wildlife officials confirmed on Wednesday the caiman had to be put down.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said they couldn't find a sanctuary for the reptile and had to euthanize it.

Caimans are not native to North America. The species typically inhabits bodies of water in Mexico, Central America, and South America.