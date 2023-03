The species typically inhabits bodies of water in Mexico along with Central and South America.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officers received a call about an alleged alligator at FDR Park in South Philadelphia Sunday morning.

But experts with ACCT Philly later determined it was actually a caiman.

Police found the caiman at FDR Park on March 5, 2023.

They are 'not' native to Philadelphia or the United States.

Officers took the three-foot reptile to ACCT Philly headquarters.

Officials say it's illegal to release caimans in the wild.