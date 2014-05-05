Become a Call for Action volunteer!

TO VOLUNTEER for CALL FOR ACTION

To become a Call for Action volunteer, you can:

Call us for more information: 800-647-1756

Or use the form below:

You'll be trained in identifying the latest scams and helping neighbors when they need it. This is your chance to right the wrongs, and stop consumer fraud.

TO REPORT a CONSUMER COMPLAINT

Call: 1-866-978-4232

The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 11AM to 1PM.

Call For Action Volunteers

The Call For Action office is staffed entirely by dedicated volunteers. These volunteers give the consumers a nonthreatening place to turn to, act as a neutral third party, and offer them guidance from start to finish.

What do we need volunteers for?

Volunteers are needed to help resolve consumer complaints, either by mediation or referral.

What does it take to be a CFA volunteer?

The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to resolve themselves. You need to be available from 10am to 3pm on the same day each week to come in and volunteer. We ask that you make a one-year commitment to the program, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Do you provide training?

Yes. Our development team provides the training necessary to become a volunteer professional.

How much time would I need to spend each week?

Volunteers devote a few hours, one day a week, usually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where is the office?

Call For Action is located at:

WPVI-TV

4100 City Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Please be aware that there are no opportunities for paid employment with the station or with Call For Action. This is a volunteer opportunity.