Car theft suspect shot by officers in Chester County after threatening to shoot, D.A.'s office says

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot by police on Wednesday morning in Caln Twp., Pa.

Investigators say the suspect crashed into a stopped police car head-on, and an officer narrowly avoided being hit.

CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspected car thief was shot by police on Wednesday morning in Caln Twp., Pa. after he allegedly threatened to shoot officers.

It all began shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday when police received information that a stolen vehicle was located at a Wawa in Downingtown.

Police say the suspect who stole that car then stole another car parked at the Wawa.

The Chester County District Attorney's office says officers from the Caln Twp. Police Department tried to stop the driver, but he fled into a residential neighborhood.

An officer stopped at the intersection of Westerham and Shelburne roads in Caln Twp., intending to deploy stop strips.

However, as that officer was getting the stop strips from his vehicle, the D.A.'s office says the suspect crashed into the police car head-on. The police car was pushed backward about 40 yards.

The officer was standing behind the car at the time but managed to jump out of the way.

The suspect's vehicle came to a stop about 50 yards away, the D.A.'s office said. The suspect got out of the stolen vehicle and began walking away from officers as they approached.

As the officer got within 15 feet of the man, the D.A.'s office said he raised his clutched-together hands while pointing at the officers saying "I'll shoot."

One of the officers opened fire four times, and the suspect was shot in the right leg.

The man fell to the ground but got up and, the D.A.'s office said, motioned as if he was looking for a gun.

The officers realized he wasn't holding a firearm, and the D.A.'s office said the officers "attempted to de-escalate the situation."

By this point, the suspect had made his way to the passenger door of the stolen car and opened it.

"One of the officers deployed a taser and brought the suspect under control and he was handcuffed," the D.A.'s office said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and a broken elbow. His name has not been released.