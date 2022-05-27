NJ students stage walkout to honor victims killed in Texas school shooting

Students at Camden High School walk out shouting no more gun violence while some hold flowers to honor the 21 lives lost in Uvalde. @6abc pic.twitter.com/vQwd9LfPxA — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) May 26, 2022

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An increase in patrols will be present in all Camden schools for the remainder of the year, according to Camden County Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.He says at least one officer will be present at any given time."It's not a fair fight, but that's why we train constantly to respond to these types of incidents. And officers know even if they respond alone they are going to stand up to go in and stop that threat," said Rodriguez.The increase in security comes after the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas."Locally, I want to see more protection around us because this is a really big school and feel like things like that could happen to anybody," said senior Treshawn Green.Officers say a police presence at their schools is nothing new. They're now ramping up their efforts.Staffing issues may cause for some challenges, but officials say the safety of students and educators remains a top priority."Of course, manpower is an issue everywhere across the state in policing. Our retention is low still. We'll make it work. Probably a little overtime, but we'll make it work," said Rodriguez.Students in Camden and in Collingswood walked out of their classrooms Thursday.Chopper 6 was overhead as several hundred of them stood in silence for 21 minutes to honor the 21 people killed in Texas.Students are frustrated and tired of being worried about going to school and if they'll make it to the end of the day."Students don't feel like they are being heard and we are trying to let them know we have a voice. At the end of the day, we're going to be here making the decisions for the future of the country. We're tired of having to worry about not being able to walk out of our school at the end of the day," said junior Aidan Dimarco.