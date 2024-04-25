Student taken into custody after live round found in backpack at South Philadelphia High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philadelphia High School was on lockdown Thursday morning after a live round was found in a backpack.

The school, located at 2102 S. Broad Street, went on lockdown at 9:30 a.m. after a 9mm magazine with one live round was found in a student's backpack while the 17-year-old passed through the metal detector.

The security office detained the student and the magazine was recovered. A K-9 also searched the area.

The lockdown has since been lifted. No other information has been released at this time.