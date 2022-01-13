Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike in Camden County

BARRINGTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on the White Horse Pike in Camden County, New Jersey.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on the 200 block of the White Horse Pike, just east of I-295, in Barrington.
The pedestrian was rushed by medics to a local hospital.
The victim's condition has not been released.
Shortly after the crash, Chopper 6 showed a vehicle and tow truck at the scene.
Police blocked both directions of a portion of the White Horse Pike, which is near a Wawa, for period of time as they investigated the scene. The westbound side remained closed after 6 a.m.
Drivers are told to expect delays in the area.
