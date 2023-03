Video from Chopper 6 showed both sides of the property were ingulfed in flames.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling a house fire in Camden, New Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out in the twin dwelling in the 400 block of N. 38th Street just before 11:30 a.m.

There was no word on how the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

Video from Chopper 6 showed both sides of the property were engulfed in flames.