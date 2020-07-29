Couple found dead inside home in Camden, New Jersey: Prosecutor

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

The discovery was made around 8:30 p.m. inside a home on the 1100 block of N. 18th Street.

Investigators found a man and woman dead after responding to the home for a welfare check. Detectives said the victims were a couple and both appeared to have been dead for some time.

Authorities have not identified the victims nor have they determined the manner or cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
camden (new jersey)death investigationbody found
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New details revealed after woman found dead in trunk
Community remembers 18-year-old murdered in Abington Twp.
Indoor dining restart delayed again in Philadelphia
Philly community upset after exotic dancers hold event at park
Pa. health secretary responds to acts of LGBTQ harassment
Philly school leaders pivot, now propose all-virtual learning for fall
Mom, newborn back home after scare with COVID-19
Show More
More calls for Philly's NAACP leader to resign after anti-Semitic Facebook post
2 Montgomery County school districts to start all-virtual
1 dead after crash involving motorcycle: Philly police
AccuWeather: Less Humid Wednesday, But Still Hot
Arsonist torches 4 Philly police vehicles; $5K reward offered
More TOP STORIES News