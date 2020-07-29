Couple found dead inside home in Camden, New Jersey: Prosecutor

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A death investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside a home in Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday night.
The discovery was made around 8:30 p.m. inside a home on the 1100 block of N. 18th Street.
Investigators found a man and woman dead after responding to the home for a welfare check. Detectives said the victims were a couple and both appeared to have been dead for some time.
Authorities have not identified the victims nor have they determined the manner or cause of death.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
