Burlington County teen Camryn Champion goes for golden ticket on American Idol

LUMBERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 20th season of American Idol kicked off Sunday night and we are always so proud to introduce you to the local talent going for a golden ticket.

Meet Camryn Champion, a high school junior in Burlington County who says she's been singing since she could talk.

"Music has always just been a really important part of my life," said Camryn. "I have always been drawn to it."

Camryn's mother Melissa says she would wake up singing when she was a toddler.

"She would be knocked out sleeping and if she heard a song that was on playing in the car, she would wake up singing," said Melissa. "It's in her blood. She would walk around the house singing."

RELATED: Jersey Shore surfer, songwriter has emotional American Idol audition

The 16-year-old also grew up with American Idol in her blood.

"American Idol has just always been in my life because my grandma is obsessed with the show," said Camryn. "I remember when I was younger, she would always tell me that I would go on the show when I was older. Now it's just crazy because I actually got the opportunity to audition."

Camryn is also a songwriter, building her catalog since middle school.

"I definitely resonate most with R&B and a little bit of pop," she said. "I started writing around 12 or 13 years old. I've written a lot of songs and it is like an outlet."

And let's not forget schoolwork! Camryn is also a junior at Rancocas Valley Regional High School.

"I have a very supportive group around me from my teachers to my friends," she said. "Everybody's just so enthusiastic and like excited for me. It's surreal."

"Everyone is excited," Melissa said. "We cannot wait."

And to no surprise, Camryn left her audition with a coveted golden ticket!

Keep your eyes peeled for a few other local contestants in the coming weeks when American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on 6abc.

Action News introduces a Jersey Shore singer/ songwriter whose audition clip is bringing people to tears on American Idol.

