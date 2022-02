Jersey Shore surfer, songwriter has emotional American Idol audition

EMBED >More News Videos Meet Camryn Champion, a high school junior in Burlington County who says she's been singing since she can talk.

MANASQUAN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The 20th season of American Idol premieres this Sunday on 6abc.A Jersey Shore singer/songwriter's audition clip is bringing people to tears.22-year-old Cole Hallman from Manasquan only started playing guitar and singing a few years ago.American Idol released his tear-jerking audition for the judges, where he's joined by his younger sister Katie, who has special needs."I think that's the best takeaway," Hallman said. "That's something she'll never forget, and I will never forget it either."Cole calls himself a late bloomer. He says he felt a little unprepared for this audition and a little out of place.None of that is stopping him from going to Hollywood.Here's how he describes his style."I'm a singer/ songwriter, and my vibe changes sometimes," Hallman said. "Sometimes it's a full band thing. Sometimes it's an acoustic thing. It's mostly musicians inspired by singer and songwriters I look up to."Once a bar-back at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, Hallman recently had a chance to perform there, like one of his inspirations, Bruce Springsteen.Catch Cole and other local hopefuls this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the season 20 premiere of American Idol.