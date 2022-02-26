Jersey Shore surfer, songwriter has emotional American Idol audition

A Jersey Shore singer/songwriter's audition clip is bringing people to tears.
22-year-old Cole Hallman from Manasquan only started playing guitar and singing a few years ago.
American Idol released his tear-jerking audition for the judges, where he's joined by his younger sister Katie, who has special needs.
"I think that's the best takeaway," Hallman said. "That's something she'll never forget, and I will never forget it either."
Cole calls himself a late bloomer. He says he felt a little unprepared for this audition and a little out of place.
None of that is stopping him from going to Hollywood.
Here's how he describes his style.
"I'm a singer/ songwriter, and my vibe changes sometimes," Hallman said. "Sometimes it's a full band thing. Sometimes it's an acoustic thing. It's mostly musicians inspired by singer and songwriters I look up to."
Once a bar-back at the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, Hallman recently had a chance to perform there, like one of his inspirations, Bruce Springsteen.
Catch Cole and other local hopefuls this Sunday at 8 p.m. on the season 20 premiere of American Idol.