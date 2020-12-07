Shopping

Fire and burn hazards spark recall of 142K Dollar Tree candles

More than 142,000 candles exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores are being recalled for a potential fire and burn hazard.

ADCO Trading Inc., the maker of the candles based in Missouri City, Texas, announced a recall on Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

According to the report, the candles' high flames could ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.

The candles are exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide for $1. They started hitting store shelves July 2020.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers can contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 for a full refund.

