Fire and burn hazards spark recall of 142K Dollar Tree candles

More than 142,000 candles exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores are being recalled for a potential fire and burn hazard.ADCO Trading Inc., the maker of the candles based in Missouri City, Texas, announced a recall on Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles on Wednesday, Dec. 2. According to the report , the candles' high flames could ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break.The candles are exclusively sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide for $1. They started hitting store shelves July 2020.No injuries have been reported.Consumers can contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 for a full refund.