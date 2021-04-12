Police in Philadelphia, Bucks County investigate weekend car break-ins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the past few days, several cars have been broken into in the East Falls section of Philadelphia and Bucks County, authorities said.

"I'm so angry about it," said Natzary Castaneda, who lives in East Falls.

At around 10 a.m. Saturday, Castaneda said her two car windows were smashed on the 4100 block of Ridge Avenue.

She said all that was taken were a couple of quarters, however, the damage to her car will cost a couple of hundred dollars. Castaneda said she also uses her car for work, and now she's missing out on work while her car is at the auto body shop.

"All the money I made last week is basically getting put into my car right now," said Castaneda.



Another resident in Castaneda's apartment complex said his window was smashed over the weekend, though nothing was stolen.


"I had to use a trash bag to keep the rain out," said Nathan Waronker, who now has to also take his car to get fixed.

Others had a shattered window.

"It kind of ruins your peace of mind a bit," said Katt Woodring, who said she's concerned this could happen again.
Adam Russo, the manager of Jack's Auto Glass in South Philadelphia, said he's seeing an increase in car break-in repairs as the weather has been getting warmer.

"A lot of people come in, they're frustrated, they wake up in the morning and they see their car broken into," Russo said.


On Friday, in Lower Makefield Township, police said they were looking for a man seen on surveillance video getting away with a bag of spare change they believe he got from breaking into cars.

"Warmer weather does bring more crime. You have more cars possibly left open, windows down," said Ken Coluzzi, the chief of Makefield Township Police.

Coluzzi said people who break into cars will usually take whatever they can get their hands on, so it's important not to leave anything valuable in your car.

Philadelphia police said they have about five reports so far from this weekend, of vandalism and theft from auto.
