1 dead after 3-car crash in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a three-car crash in Camden County on Friday night.

Officers were called to Haddonfield-Berlin Road near Lafayette Avenue in Voorhees, New Jersey just after 10 p.m.

Investigators say a 2008 Honda operated by a 21-year-old from Berlin, New Jersey, was traveling down Haddonfield-Berlin Road at a high rate of speed when it struck a 2024 Lexus SUV, which was being driven by a 53-year-old from Atco.

After striking the Lexus, the Honda crossed the double-yellow lines and hit a 2016 Chevy Traverse, according to police.

The Chevy was being driven by a 41-year-old from Voorhees.

Officers say the Honda driver was later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word yet on the driver's identity.

The Lexus driver did not report any injuries from the crash and the Chevy driver was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Voorhees Police and the Camden County Prosecutors Office are investigating the crash. Anyone with information related to this crash should call Voorhees police at 856-428-5400.