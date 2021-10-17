NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were hurt after they were hit by a car in Delaware.
The crash happened on Route 13, near Llangollen Boulevard in New Castle around 7 p.m. Saturday.
Both victims were seriously hurt and taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
Police say the driver did stop at the scene.
2 hospitalized following crash in New Castle
