2 hospitalized following crash in New Castle

Both victims were seriously hurt and taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were hurt after they were hit by a car in Delaware.

The crash happened on Route 13, near Llangollen Boulevard in New Castle around 7 p.m. Saturday.

Both victims were seriously hurt and taken to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver did stop at the scene.
