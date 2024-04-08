Firefigher injured after being hit by car in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Authorities say a driver lost control and collided with Engine 68, also hitting the firefighter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A firefighter is in the hospital after being hit by a car early Monday morning.

The incident happened on the 4700 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia at 1:30 a.m.

The driver kept going, smashing into a number of parked cars on the block and scraping up their sides.

The injured firefighter was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the driver and are testing the person for DUI.