Man seriously injured after being struck, pinned under vehicle in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after he was struck and pinned underneath a vehicle in Philadelphia's Kensington section early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. in the 2700 block of Ruth Street.

Officials said it took rescuers about half an hour to extract the man.

ALSO SEE: Man dies after being stabbed, run over in South Philadelphia

He was rushed to Temple University with various injuries.

There has been no word on the driver or any charge. Police have not yet released the identity of the victim.