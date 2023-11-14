5 people injured after car crashes into tractor-trailer on Route 100 in Chester County

Rescue crews had to extricate the occupants of the Kia, who were pinned inside the car.

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Chester County on Monday night.

It happened at approximately 11 p.m. on Route 100, or Pottstown Pike, in Uwchlan Township, Pennsylvania.

Officials say five people were trapped in a crash after a Kia rear-ended a tractor-trailer along the roadway.

All five victims were transported to Paoli Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

As of 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, Route 100 is closed in both directions from Route 113 to Worthington Drive.