Police: Body found shot and tied up inside trunk of burned vehicle in Fox Chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a body was found shot and tied up inside the trunk of a burned vehicle in Fox Chase.It happened late Saturday night on the 8500 block of Verree Rd, just south of the Penny Pack Creek.The Philadelphia Fire Department responded to calls for a car fire at that location, and quickly worked to put out the blaze.According to Chief Inspector Pace, an accelerant was used to set the fire.Once the fire was extinguished, the fire department discovered a body in the back of the trunk.Philadelphia Police were called to the scene to investigate.Police have determined that the body appears to be a young adult male, likely in their late teens or early twenties.Police say the body was bound at the hands and head and also sustained a bullet wound to the head.According to preliminary forensic evidence, police believe the male was shot just before the car was set ablaze.Police told Action News that the vehicle was registered to an address in Northeast Philadelphia, but they have been unsuccessful at contacting that person.Homicide investigators are now looking for the person or persons responsible for this shooting homicide.Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.