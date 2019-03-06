Car found overturned in middle of open field near N.J. high school

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
It is believed that the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours near the intersection of Kings Highway and US-322.
Chopper 6 was over the scene, where a car could be seen overturned in the middle of an open field.
Police said there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.
So far, police will not release the condition of the person inside of the car.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps