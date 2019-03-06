Car found overturned in middle of open field near N.J. high school

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5171296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over the scene of a overturned car near Kingsway Regional High School, March 6, 2019

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police investigating an accident near Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, New Jersey.The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.It is believed that the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours near the intersection of Kings Highway and US-322.Chopper 6 was over the scene, where a car could be seen overturned in the middle of an open field.Police said there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.So far, police will not release the condition of the person inside of the car.The investigation into the accident is ongoing-----