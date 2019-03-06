Car found overturned in middle of open field near N.J. high school

Overturned car near found Kingsway Regional High School, as seen on Action News March 6, 2019

WOOLWICH TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police investigating an accident near Kingsway Regional High School in Woolwich Township, New Jersey.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

It is believed that the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours near the intersection of Kings Highway and US-322.

Chopper 6 was over the scene, where a car could be seen overturned in the middle of an open field.

Police said there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.

So far, police will not release the condition of the person inside of the car.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing

