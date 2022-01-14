Action News Investigation into rise of dealership auto thefts in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Auto thefts have exploded in recent years, which has coincided with the pandemic and rise in of value of vehicles.There were more than 8,800 thefts reported in 2021 in Philadelphia. That's up from roughly 5,500 in 2020 and roughly 1,900 in 2019.In the wee hours of December 17, thieves stole two high-end vehicles from Barbera Autoland on Roosevelt Boulevard.The brazen auto theft was caught on the dealership's elaborate surveillance system.The video captured the suspects pull up in a white Dodge Charger Hellcat with a blue stripe and bronze rims.You can see the two suspects get out.Police say they first steal a Black Durango SRT valued at $70,000 that was blocking the dealership exit.They then steal a white Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk which is valued at $90,000."A minute and 13 seconds...a minute and thirteen seconds, said owner Gary Barbera. "They almost had $200,000 in product. If they came and bought them, I couldn't get them out that fast.Barbera said later in the morning, the thieves came back and tried to steal more vehicles but on-site security officers stopped it.Both Barbera and Philadelphia police said it appeared the bandits "jimmied" the door locks, then set up a sophisticated computer system that created a remote key on site. They then started the vehicles and drove off.His dealership is not alone.Abington police said several criminals smashed a window at the Reedman Toll Service Center around 1 a.m. on December 22.They reached in and grabbed several sets of keys on the service counter. They stole one vehicle.The suspects came back three hours later and stole two more, including Chris Smith's Dodge Ram."Someone didn't do their job," said Smith. "Someone didn't lock up the keys properly and that created easy access."Steve's Car Care Center on Castor Avenue had five vehicles stolen on January 5.The theft was also captured on surveillance.And Loni Sakil had her 2020 Honda Accord stolen while it was being serviced at Piazza Honda in Southwest Philadelphia in October.The dealership tells Action News it has no idea how the car disappeared but someone took the keys.Piazza Honda called the theft is an "isolated incident."Sakil said the dealership told her, "We don't know where your car is. We don't know who the last person who saw it was. All we know, pretty much is that you dropped it off. That that's it."The auto thefts have been frustrating and cumbersome for victims like Smith and Sakil who both said the dealerships should have done more to protect their keys."They haven't done anything. All they told me honestly, just got to go through my insurance company," said Smith.Reedman Toll did not return Action News' calls or email for comment.Abington police are investigating the Reedman Toll thefts, but have no suspects.Philadelphia police recovered the stolen Barbera vehicles in Camden after an internal GPS system located them.Police suspect these criminal networks ship stolen vehicles overseas or chop for parts, and in some circumstances, it's simply youngsters trying to joyride and post videos on social media apps."We are seeing things we've never seen before," said Barbera.Police said there is no indication the thefts are connected.